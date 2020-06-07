REED, Mackay (Selden)

June 3, 2020, beloved wife of the late Douglas N. Reed and Robert H. Bush; loving mother of Martha Bush (John Tracey), Anne (John) DeSalvo, Edward S. Bush, Mary (Kim Lott) Reed and Douglas D. (Joanne) Reed; grandmother of Lauren M. Tracey, Cooper A. DeSalvo and Evan and Melissa Reed; daughter of the late Edward and Anne Selden; sister of the late Edward (Norma) Selden; survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. If memorials desired, they may be made in Mackay's memory to Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com