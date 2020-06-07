RACKL - Carol And William Passed away within ten days of one another. Carol Rackl (nee Peronne) was heaven-sent on 04/01/2020; beloved wife of William "Bill" Rackl: wonderful mother of Robert (Patricia) Rackl, Linda (Joey) Kelchlin and loving grandmother of Caroline Rackl; Daughter of the late Edward and Caroline (Fix) Peronne; sister to the late Betty (Frank) Hansen, the late Shirley Peronne and the late Robert (Mary) Peronne. Sister-in-law to the late Jane Rackl, the late Noreen (Rackl) Dakis; the late Joan Rackl; the late James (Alice) Rackl and Michael (Mary) Rackl. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Carol retired from Marine Midland after 30 years working in data entry. Her most relished position was that of Mother and Grandmother. She loved children and there were no brighter stars in her life than her children and granddaughter. We would be remiss to not acknowledge the Thursday night Bingo Ladies. William F. Rackl was heaven-sent on 04/11/2020; 10 days after his beloved wife Carol (Peronne) Rackl. Loving father of Robert (Patricia) Rackl, Linda (Joey) Kelchlin and loving grandfather of Caroline Rackl. Son of the late Frank and Margaret (Schall) Rackl; Brother of the late Jane Rackl; the late Noreen (Rackl) Dakis; the late Joan Rackl; the late James (Alice) Rackl and Michael (Mary) Rackl. Brother in law to the late Betty (Peronne) and Frank Hansen, the late Shirley Peronne and the late Robert (Mary) Peronne. Uncle to many wonderful nieces and nephews. William (Bill) was a United States Marine in the Korean War: Wounded and decorated with Two Purple Hearts with Gold Star, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal; Korea. William was a member of the color guard of the United States Marine Niagara Frontier Detachment #239 and a member of the American Legion Post #735. A Memorial for both William and Carol, will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton Street, West Seneca NY at a future date.