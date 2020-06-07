POORE, William H. "Bill"

POORE - William H. "Bill"

January 30, 1926 - May 30, 2020. Age 94, died on May 30, 2020. Bill was born in Buffalo, New York. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II and later attended the University at Buffalo where he obtained a B.S. Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill held several engineering management positions with American Standard. Dating back to 1961, Bill became involved with programming and use of computers for solving complex engineering problems and pursued this professionally and later as a hobby. He also served in senior management positions with American Standard, Neptune Meter and U.S. Industries. After the family moved to Tulsa in the mid-70's Bill served as president of Con-Rad industries and later retired as president of Delta T Limited. Bill held several patents relating to heat transfer products and served on the TEMA (Tubular Heat Exchanger Association) technical committee. Bill was an active member of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Tulsa serving as senior warden and for many years, treasure. Bill was also an avid photographer and enjoyed traveling both in the USA and abroad where he practiced his photography hobby. He also enjoyed classical music, sailboat racing, snow skiing and for many years owned and piloted several different small airplanes and was a member of the Quiet Birdman. Bill is survived by Marilou Soanes Poore, his beloved wife of 70 years; a son, Robert H. Poore and wife, Catherine O'Leary of Tulsa; a daughter, Jeanne and husband Joseph Argomaniz; two grandsons, Ryan Argomaniz and wife, Lana, Jonathan Argomaniz and wife, Lauren; and two great-grandsons, all of Texas. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful staff at Zarrow Pointe, as well as Miller Hospice, who provided such excellent care for Bill.