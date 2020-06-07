PETRONSKY, Joseph David

PETRONSKY - Joseph David Of Lackawanna, NY, entered into rest June 4, 2020. Devoted father of Crystal maldorado; loving son of Joseph J. and the late Dorothy E. (nee Kraus) Petronsky; dear brother of Kathleen (roger) Fryling, Suzanne (Kenneth) Glowacki, Jill Jackson and William (Leeann) Petronsky. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Due to current social gathering limitations, visitation and services will be privately attended by family at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Rev. Adolph Kowalczyk of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will officiate the service. A public Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart church will be scheduled at a later date. Mr. Petronsky served in the Army National Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com