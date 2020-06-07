PETERSON, Raymond George, II "Pete"

June 5, 2020. Pete was born in Chicago, IL and grew up in Buffalo, NY. He loved everything about Buffalo (the food, the people, the sports teams) and was very proud of his hometown. He went to college in Boston, MA then built his career and started a family in Hartford, CT. When his children were grown, he returned to Buffalo. He is the son of Sybil Lythcott Peterson and the late Raymond George Peterson, Sr; brother of Lorna, Daryl, and the late David Peterson; father of Lena Lee and Kristina Peterson; he was also a beloved grandfather, uncle, godfather, and friend. A private Memorial Service will be held for close friends and family.