PEPE - Anthony F. Of Getzville, NY, entered into rest on June 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Lynn (nee Wagner) Angelo-Pepe; devoted father of Suzanne (Richard) Brhel, Michele (Vincent) Bradley, Jennifer Pepe, Carissa Angelo and Nick (Rozana) Angelo; cherished Papa of Sam, Alex, Laura, Amanda, Nicky, Gianni and Zaria; loving son of the late Samuel and Carmella Pepe; dear brother of the late Theresa Pepe; brother-in-law of Bill Wagner and Joanne (Patrick) Lucey; uncle of Bill, Stephanie, Jenessa, Tim, Sammy and Noah; best buddy of Maya; also survived by cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services.