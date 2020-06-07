PENETRANTE, Aristides E., MD

PENETRANTE - Aristides E., MD On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Aristides E. Penetrante MD, at the age of 85 peacefully passed away joining his beautiful wife predeceased only 18 days prior. Known as Ted, he was a caring husband, father of four, and Lolo to nine grandchildren. He was the son of Sabina and Aurelio Penetrante; brother to Vicente and Manuel Penetrante; husband to Dr. Remedios Penetrante; he is survived by his daughters Dr. Maria Linda Zapson (Edward, Sabrina and Denis), Jay Penetrante Lowe (Austin and Aly), Dr. Florian Moger (Matthew, Bella and Roberta), and son Jude Penetrante (Trish, Madison, Jacob and Savannah). Ted was born in Manila, Philippines and his early childhood lived through the hardships of World War II. He received his education as a scholar at Colegio de San Juan de Letran. Following, Ted completed two years at the Dominican seminary of St. Albert's Priory in Hong Kong before falling ill to tuberculosis. After prolonged illness and recovery, his calling was redirected to completing a medical degree at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. He met his beloved wife of 56 years shortly after graduation and immigrated with his family to Buffalo, NY in 1968. He completed his residency at The Buffalo Psychiatric Center in 1971 and had a distinguished career of over 20 years as a Psychiatrist at the Veterans Administration Hospital. He also offered his services to the State of NY and Consultation-Liaison in affiliation with the University at Buffalo School of Medicine. Ted was a Renaissance Man. He had a passion for knowledge, expressed himself through music, had a graceful nature when he danced ballroom and performed martial arts and communicated through stories and poems. He was analytical, a man of strong faith and unassuming. He shared his talents with his medical students teaching Tai Chi during lunchtime breaks, practiced Filipino stick fighting with his grandkids, encouraged his friends to join him in playing music or watch thought provoking movies. With his wife always by his side, he developed wonderful long lasting friendships and shared endless dinner parties laughing. Ted had a funny sense of humor that made you smile and reflect at the same time. As a Father, he imparted discipline, humility, faith, and a stoic kindness to his children. He preached the value of family togetherness despite distance. He enjoyed mandatory Sunday family bowling outings after church, eating at Pancake House, visits to Fatima Shrine and being at Home. His infectious smile, warm spirit, ability to engage you in a story and love for life will truly be missed. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home in Williamsville, NY for immediate family only due to social distancing. His final resting place will be at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lockport, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions, in his name, in loving memory to https://bristolhomes.org/make-a-donation/. Please share your online condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneralhome.com