PELLETTERIE - Yvonne K. June 1, 2020, age 59, beloved daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Noreen F. (nee Simmons) Pelletterie; dear sister of Susan M. Pelletterie, Patricia A. Bess and Michelle M. (Donald) Surdej; loving aunt of Amanda (Michael) Bennett, Anthony (Monique) Bess, Patrick (Alexandria Samit) Bess, Lauren Surdej, Kimberly (Paul O'Leary) Surdej; great-aunt of eleven great-nieces and great-nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery will be held at a later date. Yvonne was an active parishioner of Infant of Prague Church and served in the Choir, Altar and Rosary Society, Parish Life Committee and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Polish Falcons. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please visit Yvonne's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com to share memories and condolences.