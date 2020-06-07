PEFANIS, Basilia G.

PEFANIS - Basilia G. Of Amherst, entered into rest early morning on June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to Angelo E. Pefanis; devoted mother of Marian Widmer and her husband John, Anna Hess and her husband Jeff, and Jeanine Hackett and her husband Bobby; cherished grandmother of eight: Jonathan, Emma, Julia, Natalie, Allison, Brandon, Justin and Hailey; loving daughter of the late George and Anna Mourkos; also survived by her loving sister-in-law Penny Pefanis; cousins, Janie Caruana and Sandra Greco; and many nieces and nephews. Private Services. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery.