PARKER, Shirley F. (Dauscher)

Of Buffalo, NY, June 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harry W. Parker, Sr.; dearest mother of Loretta Parker, Harry W. Parker, Jr., Joyce A. Burfield and the late Linda Scherer; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister of Ruth Bosz; also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Shirley was a member of S.B.C.A. and Seniors and AMVETS Post #13, and will be truly missed. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com