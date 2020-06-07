PAPIERZ, Irene S. (Mis)

97 years old, passed away on May 28, 2020 at Niagara Hospice House. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on February 20, 1923, the daughter of the late Stanley and Antonina (Jendraszek) Mis. Irene was a graduate of Niagara Falls High School. On October 3, 1942 she was married to Matthew W. Papierz who predeceased her on September 26, 1999. Irene worked as a clerk in the Mortgage Department of the Niagara Permanent Savings and Loan during the 1960's and 70's. Irene was involved in many activities including the Holy Trinity Mother's Club, the Holy Trinity Seniors, the Ad Astra Club, the Council on Aging, the Hyde Park Garden Club and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of the former Holy Trinity Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Irene enjoyed socializing with family and friends, playing cards, gardening, reading and being informed on worldwide current events. Irene will be deeply missed by her beloved children, Gerald (late Janice) Papierz and Priscilla (late John) DeDeyn; her treasured grandchildren, Denise (Dave) Phillips, Scott Papierz, Kristen (Murray) Kirk, Heather (Mike) Damico, J. Patrick (Annita) DeDeyn and Melissa (Mike) Tefft and her dearest great-grandchildren, Tim Tefft, Michael Damico, Courtney Tefft, Katelyn Kirk, Abigail Damico and Colin Kirk. She was predeceased by her sister, Helen A. Mis. A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Raphael's Parish with interment in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Irene are asked to consider Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements entrusted to the LABUDA FUNERAL HOME, INC.