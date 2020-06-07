OSUCHA, Kimberly A., Au.D

OSUCHA - Kimberly A., Au.D Of Concord, NC, formerly of Alden, NY (May 9, 1989-May 10, 2020) passed away from complications from cancer. Beloved daughter of Joseph, Jr. and Coreen (nee Nowak) Osucha; dear sister of Rachelle (Alan) Szymanski and Joseph III (Elizabeth) Osucha, loving granddaughter of Ernestine (late Joseph) Osucha and the late Kenneth Nowak and Diana Leon; aunt of Rylee, Molly and Logan Szymanski and Aurora and Leon Osucha; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins; fiance' of Christopher Robertson. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Family requests memorials be made in Kimberly's name to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com