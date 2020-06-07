OLDENBURG, Gabriele B. (Ramke)

Deaths Death Notices
Age 68, of the City of Tonawanda, June 2, 2020. Wife of 49 years to Todd W. Oldenburg; mother of Rebecca (BJ) McNicholas and Nicole (Rob) Bell; grandmother of Austin, Kenzie, Madison, Mallorie, Monica and Jackson, daughter of the late Johann F. and Ilse Ramke; sister of Monie (Edward) Buzak. Gabriele was a 1970 graduate of Tonawanda High School. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions in memory of Gabriele may be made to the SPCA of Erie County. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
