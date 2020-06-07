NUNCIATO, Eleanor Ann (Kohan)

Passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Ralph Nunciato; dear mother of Mark (Tammy) and Christopher (Dawn) Nunciato; loving grandmother of Matthew, Chayse, Elizabeth and Carly; daughter of the late Kurt and Anna Kochan; sister of late William Kohan and the late Mark Kohan. Mrs. Nunciato was an avid sewer and quilter. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Private services and entombment were held by the family due to the current health conditions in our area. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com