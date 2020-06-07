NICCOLA, Ramona (Dinnocenzio)

NICCOLA - Ramona (nee Dinnocenzio)

Age 65, of Oviedo, Florida. Born August 21, 1954 in North Tonawanda, New York, passed away from cancer on June 4, 2020. Ramona was the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Dinnocenzio of North Tonawanda, New York; she is survived by her daughters, Jamie (Dave) Conken, and Jennifer (Timothy) Sloan; her beloved grandson, Matthew Smith; sister to Raymond Dinnocenzio (Ted Armstrong) and Colleen Yates; aunt to Tammy (Bill) Barry; special love for grandchildren Ava and Hayden Beck. Ramona shared her life, family and love with Richard Niccola for 35 years. Ramona grew up with numerous cousins from California to New York, who she shared wonderful memories of a big, beautiful, Italian family of which she was proud to be part of. Ramona retired from Liberty Mutual in 2016 after 20 years, of service. Her faith and love of family gave her great comfort. "Until we meet again, know I love you deeply and keep you in my heart always." Cremation will take place at Compassionate Cremation Services in Winter Springs, Florida. A gathering to celebrate her life with family and friends will take place at the family home in Oviedo, Florida on Monday June 8th, 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be given in her name to Advent Health Hospice.