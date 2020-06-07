New York must take the lead in banning wet markets

By Priscilla Feral

As world leaders continue to debate the closure of wild animal wet markets across the globe, New York can act right now to stem the spread of zoonotic diseases caused by the exploitation of animals by closing such markets in the state.

The live animal markets of the world have for too long cruelly consumed millions of wild animals and endangered the health of the entire planet.

Experts have said the Covid-19 pandemic likely arose from a wet market in China, where wildlife such as bats and endangered pangolins were caged and stacked near other wildlife before being slaughtered and sold. The coronavirus is said to have jumped from a bat to another species, such as the pangolin, to humans.

Covid-19 is not the only deadly disease to emerge from such markets across the globe. SARS, MERS, Ebola, Nipah virus and many others have been determined to have been communicated from wild animals to humans in wet markets or similar trade situations. In fact, three out of every four new or emerging infectious diseases in people come from animals and more than 34 million people worldwide have died from zoonotic diseases.

The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of wildlife and wildlife products and its ports are used to smuggle in illegal wild animal meats. Government officials at New York airports have seized bush meat that included baboon, chimpanzee, mangabey, guenon, green monkey and cane rat that can carry disease.

New York State is home to more than 80 live animal markets, including Schenectady, Buffalo and New York City, which hosts the majority of them and where thousands have died from Covid-19. The markets sell both live animals – such as chickens, ducks, hens, rabbits, goats, cows, turtles and frogs – and others killed on-site and sold as food. Smuggled illegal bush meat from imported exotics such as monkey meat, python and civets can make their way into such markets to be sold to consumers.

New York State Assemblywoman Linda B. Rosenthal and State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda have introduced a bill to shut down the markets, many of which operate next door to schools and homes despite health laws prohibiting slaughterhouses near residential buildings.

The markets are not regulated by the USDA, but by state agencies, which have weaker oversight rules and a small staff of inspectors who struggle to keep up with the quarterly inspections mandated by state law.

We recognize that the Legislature must focus on the budgetary fallout and ongoing health crises caused by the pandemic. But it would be shameful if state lawmakers failed to act on a bill at the center of the crisis, one that will save lives, end exploitation and suffering of humans and animals and help prevent future pandemics. New York should step up and set a role model for the world and pass A. 10399 this session.

Priscilla Feral is president of Friends of Animals, an international nonprofit wildlife advocacy organization.