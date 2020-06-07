NELSON, Dawn M.

NELSON - Dawn M. Passed peacefully at home on June 2, 2020 at the age 69, surrounded by her family after a dignified and brave battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of the late Molly P. (late Joseph) Tedesco and the late Douglas G. (late Lucy) Nelson; dear sister of Kelly (Dean) Eoannou; loving aunt of Melanie Jacobi, Casey (Frank) Cefalu and Kylie (Alex Gordon) Eoannou; caring great-aunt of Zachary, Sophia, Ani; also survived by her companion Dennis Patterson. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Dawn worked for many years for M&T as Assistant Vice President of Wilmington Trust. If desired, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.AMIGONE.com