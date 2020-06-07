Mychajliw backs police, denounces charges against two officers

Erie County Comptroller Stefan I. Mychajliw stepped into the fray Sunday over how Buffalo police are handling civil protests, calling the arrests of two officers seen on video pushing a 75-year-old activist "a travesty of justice."

Martin Gugino fell to the ground, hit his head on the sidewalk and blood could be seen as the contingent of officers walked by the fallen man. Officers Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32, were suspended without pay and arraigned Saturday on second-degree assault charges and released on their own recognizance.

Mychajliw – who is running for the congressional seat formerly held by Chris Collins – sent letters to Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans and Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, voicing his backing for Torgalski and McCabe, and "those that wear the badge," according to a news release from his office.

“Criminals should be placed in cuffs, not cops," the comptroller said. "Members of law enforcement protect our community. They put their own lives at risk every day to keep us safe.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn declined to comment on Mychajliw's letter.

Asked to comment Sunday, Mayor Byron W. Brown acknowledged the passions and differing feelings.

"My job is to listen to people and bring this community together," Brown said. "People are hurting, but people are also looking for hope and healing, and as mayor I’m going to do everything that I can to bring hope and healing to this community.”