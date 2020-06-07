MUSIOR, Anthony Jr. "Tony"

June 1, 2020. Husband of the late Eugenia "Jeannie" (nee Maciejewski); dear father of Kevin Musior and Lauren Musior; loving grandfather of Jamie moskal; brother of Lorraine (late Henry) Brocki and the late Irene (Anthony) Kalwicki and late Richard (late Bonnie) Musior; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private service held by the convenience of the family. condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com