MORDAUNT, Timothy Joseph

MORDAUNT - Timothy Joseph Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest May 27, 2020, devoted father of Timothy (Stephanie) Mordaunt; beloved partner of the late Gail McCombes; dear son of the late Lawrence and Mary (nee O'Rourke) Mordaunt; dear brother of Michael (Cristina) Mordaunt, James Mordaunt, Thomas Mordaunt, Peter Mordaunt, Margaret (Carl) Didio, Mary (Bruce) Mitchel, Daniel (Christine) Mordaunt, Paul (Jackie) Mordaunt, Patricia Mordaunt, Laura (Jeffrey) Boronski and the late John Mordaunt and Eileen Mordaunt; fond uncle of Kevin (Valeska), Marissa (Roberto) Palacios, Nicholas, Christopher (Brooke), Kelly, Julia, Heather, Mallory, Matthew, Ryan, Daniel, Rachel, Derek, Erin, Sarah (Michael) Dempsey, Monroe, Liam, Tessa, Emily (Daniel) Giles, Megan, Patrick, Mary Grace, Clare, Faith and Nora; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tim was an incredibly talented local musician who brought joy to many through his music. He performed as a member of several bands such as Stiff Mittin, Beat Goes Bang, The Release, and the Jimmie Van Zant Band. He enjoyed fishing, bonfires, and watching the Buffalo Bills but above all else he loved to make others laugh. Tim was a kind-hearted soul that will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Tim's Tribute Page at www.lombardofuneralhome.com