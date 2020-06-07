MISZEWSKI, Delphine R. (Burzynski)

MISZEWSKI - Delphine R. (nee Burzynski)

Beloved wife of the late Victor M. Miszewski; loving mother of Michelle (Keith) Burtis and Michael (Anthony Andres) Miszewski; cherished grandma of Zachary and Nathan; dear sister of Debbie Colatosti and Ted (Robin) Burzynski; sister-in-law of Roman (Jolanta) Miszewski, Lucy (Jimm) Flowers and the late Christine (late Richard) Giermek and the late Jean (late Robert) Long; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date. Donations to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., are appreciated. Arrangements made by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.