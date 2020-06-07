MESSINA, Peter A., Sr.

Messina - Peter A., Sr. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 4, 2020, beloved husband of Christina (nee Lo Bue) and the late Kathleen (nee McCourt); dearest father of Peter A. (Rosemary) Messina Jr. and Kathleen (late Vincent) Monteleone; grandfather of Vincent (Sarah), Laura (Steve), Elizabeth (JJ) and Larry (Amy); great-grandfather of Amelia, Harrison, Genevieve, Isabelle, Jack, Levi, Lucy and Eliza; brother of Joseph (Marcia) and the late John (Donna) Messina; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held by the family. Entombment in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Dunkirk, NY. If desired, memorials can be made to Hospice Buffalo.