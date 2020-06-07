McCOY, Celia "Ceal Cecelia"

McCOY - Celia "Ceal" "Cecelia"

Passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Oak Hills Nursing Home in Lorain at the age of 97. Celia was born on March 13, 1923, in Sheldon, New York to Mary (nee Logel) and Tony Firestine. Her grade school education was in a one-room schoolhouse, in District #5, Sheldon, New York. She graduated from East Aurora High School with the class of 1939. Celia lived and worked in Buffalo, beginning in 1942, at F.W. Woolworth as a window trimmer. Later, she worked at The Fidelity & Casualty Company of New York in the Automobile Underwriting Department. She married Hobart R. McCoy, Jr. on March 16, 1946. They moved from the Town of Tonawanda, New York to Lorain, Ohio in May of 1958. Celia enjoyed traveling, working on many photo albums and scrapbooks of her life and of family history. She enjoyed collecting stamps, postcards, Gone with the Wind memorabilia, Snoopy, covered bridges and Life Magazines. Survivors include many cousins and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Hobart R. McCoy, Jr. on September 13, 1995; her parents Tony Firestine and Mary Firestine Beyer; and her step-father Bill Beyer. Private family funeral services were held in Amherst, Ohio, and again in Strykersville, NY. Burial took place in St. Cecilia's Cemetery, Sheldon, New York. Condolences available at www.ComfortFuneralHome.com