McCLELLAN, Linda S. (Broncato)

McCLELLAN - Linda S. (nee Broncato)

Of South Buffalo, NY, June 4, 2020. Dearest mother of Tonya M. (Phillip) Azzaretto and Jaime L. McClellan; grandmother of Mercedes, Amira, Lexus, Sumaya and Aviya; daughter of Patricia (Fliss) and the late Leonard Broncato; sister of Lisa and Leonard (Melinda) Broncato; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements were made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com