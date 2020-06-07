McCARTAN, Clifford A.

McCartan - Clifford A. June 5, 2020, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Patricia (nee Peters); dearest father of Daniel (Linda) and Michael (Kimberly) McCartan; cherished grandfather of Marie (Austin) Kuzara, Madeline, Sean and Benjamin McCartan; brother of John (late Carol) McCartan and was predeceased by siblings, Mary Stockwell, Pauline Sexsmith, Betty Gooch and Paul J. McCartan Jr. Funeral services were private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Cliff was a proud Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor recipient, St. George Award recipient, a 70 year veteran of the Boy Scouts, serving as a Scoutmaster for over 40 years. He was a proud Army veteran and served the West Seneca community as a Police Officer for over 25 years. Arrangements by the HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com