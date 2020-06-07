MAURER, Theresa M. Krnjaich (Dowdall)

Of Hamburg, NY, June 6, 2020, beloved wife of the late Charles N. Maurer; mother of Joan M. Urban, Stephen M. (Denise) Krnjaich, Jacquelyn A. (Ahmad MD) Zakeri, Audrey L. (David) Maurer, Mark F. Krnjaich, Margaret M. (Gregory) Kashino and the late Kathleen M. (Frank) Balester; former wife of the late Stephen A. Krnjaich; daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Hopkins) Dowdall; survived by sisters Barbara Hering, Mary Caputo and brother John Dowdall; predeceased by seven siblings, Gerald Dowdall, Dolores Sausner, Bernard Dowdall, Patricia Lark, Margaret White, Jeanne Reimondo and Paul M. Dowdall; also survived by 17 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Due to the current health concerns, a private wake and Mass of Christian Burial will be held with Theresa's immediate family. Theresa was an Alumnus of Immaculata Academy Class of 1949. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com