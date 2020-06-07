MARRACINO, Harold P.

MARRACINO - Harold P. Of Orchard Park, NY, passed peacefully May 30, 2020, beloved husband of the late Charlene (nee Kaiser) Marracino; loving father of Maria and Andrea Marracino; son of the late Dewey and Yolanda (nee Marsillo) Marracino; dear brother of the late Arthur Marracino; also survived by a large loving family and many dear friends. A private service was held at Hillcrest Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com