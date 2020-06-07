MARIA, Ella M. (Jubinville)

June 1, 2020, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Dennis E. Maria, Sr.; loving mother of Dennis E. (Carol) Maria, Jr. and Kevin P. (Lisa) Maria; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Nicholas, Madison, Linden, Aspen and Declan; adored great-grandmother of Anthony; dear sister of Rita (Gilbert) Costa and the late Theodore, Raymond and Alcide Jubinville; caring sister-in-law of Julia Jubinville; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held privately by the family. Ella was a Staff Sergeant in the Women's Army Corp (WAC) during WWII. Ella was a hairdresser, serving her clients well into her 70's before retiring. If desired, memorials may be made in Ella's name to a charity of one's choice. Please share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com