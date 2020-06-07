Many Buffalo and Erie County libraries reopen for walk-in traffic Monday

Many Buffalo and Erie County public libraries open up for walk-in traffic starting Monday.

In light of the phase two reopening for the Western New York region, Director Mary Jean Jakubowski said the Central Library and Buffalo libraries will reopen for walk-in traffic, shelf browsing and computer use starting this week. Library hours will be shortened, however, due to state staffing limitations.

All library staff and patrons will be required to wear a face covering. Libraries have installed colorful “spacing dots” in key locations to enforce the recommended 6-foot social distancing, and all returned materials will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before being placed back on shelves.

Other suburban and rural libraries, which have their own library boards, will make independent decisions about when to reopen, she said. For an updated list of open libraries and hours, visit buffalolib.libcal.com/

In-person library programs and meeting room use will remain suspended at all libraries, though virtual library programming will continue, Jakubowski said.

Materials borrowed after Feb. 11 still are not due back until June 29, but may be returned sooner.

"We’re very happy to move forward," she said. "We most certainly have missed people."