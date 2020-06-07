MANWEILER, Nancy Susan (Sanscrainte)

MANWEILER - Nancy Susan (nee Sanscrainte)

Age 90, May 29, 2020, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Donald R. Manweiler; devoted mother of Karen E. (Kenneth) Brownsten, Donald S. (Ruby) Manweiler; adored grandmother of Jennifer R. (Charles) Gruener, Jessica L. (Jerry) Noworyta and Armand J. Manweiler; four great-grandchildren. Nancy was a member and past Matron of Bethlehem chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, Buffalo, NY and Craven Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, New Bern, NC. She was a member of Richard Dobbs Spaigth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, New Bern, NC and a past president of the Federated Women's Club. Mrs. Manweiler was a member of Donegel Presbyterian Church. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in memory of nancy to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com