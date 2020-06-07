Man steals bike from bicyclist who confronts him in Niagara Falls

A man said he was robbed of his bicycle early Sunday after he stopped to confront another man who was urinating on a public sidewalk, Niagara Falls police reported.

The victim, a 30-year-old College Avenue resident, was riding in the 1100 block of Portage Road just before 4:30 a.m. when he spotted the transgression.

According to the report, he told police that "people like that are ruining the city" and confronted the man. When he did so, the man pulled a knife, causing the victim to throw his bicycle down and back away. At that point, the suspect jumped on the bike and rode off eastbound on Elmwood Avenue.

The suspect was described as an older white male wearing a green hoodie and eyeglasses.