Majer - Barbara A. Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 to join her husband of 66 years Helmuth H. Majer and infant son Thomas Michael Majer. She is survived by her four children, Molly Majer, Donna (Dana) Busch, John Helmuth Majer and Thomas (Jackie) Majer. Loving nana to Sean Helmuth Majer, Jennifer Sugg, Grace Busch, Emma Busch and DeLaney Majer. Brother Ken Shear and sister Bonita Shear. Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved sister-in-law Mary Shear in January of 2020, the wife of brother Ken Shear. Barbara was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and loved to spend her summers on the Lake Erie shore at Crescent Beach, Ontario before retiring to Florida. She loved her collie dogs, especially Maggie. She will be missed greatly by all who loved her. Private memorial will be held by the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.baldwincremation.com