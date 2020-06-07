LIBERATI, Isabelle K. (Kibler)

Liberati - Isabelle K. (nee Kibler)

June 3, 2020, of Strykersville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert Suttell and the late Raymond Liberati; dearest mother of Susan (Ellsworth) Smith, Ronald (Jane) Suttell, Judy (Bruce) Barvian, Harold (Yvonne) Suttell and Richard (Janice) Suttell and two step-children; cherished grandmother of ten and 15 great-grandchildren; sister of Charles (Marion) Kibler and was predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. Funeral Services will be private. If desired, contributions may be made to the Strykersville Fire Co. or Charlotte Comfort House. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com