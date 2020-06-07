LENK, Timothy D.

LENK - Timothy D. June 3, 2020, age 65, of Tonawanda, NY, dearest father of Timothy II (Laura), Christopher and Laura Lenk; son of the late Leonard and Jean (nee Kohlmeier) Lenk; brother of David (Judith) and Richard (late Pamela) Lenk; also survived by brothers-in-law, a sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a loving work family. No prior visitation. Private services were held. Tim was employed at Synacor and was a musician with a couple of local bands. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Tim's name to Music Saves Lives Foundation https://musicsaveslives.org/ Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.