LEE, Arthur R., Sr.

Age 92, of North Tonawanda, NY, passed peacefully surrounded by his wife and children with the comfort of Hospice.Survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce (nee Garigen) Lee; father to Arthur R. Jr.(Marybeth), Keith (Pat), Linda (Chuck) Crosby and Isobel (Paul) McDonald and Gail Galassi; also survived by many grandchildren; great-grandchildren as well as family in Newfoundland, Canada. Art was a WWII Seabee Veteran who served in the Philippines. He was instrumental in building the Seabee Memorial located on River Road in North Tonawanda. Art was also a docent on the USS Little Rock at the Buffalo Naval Park. He was a lifelong member and Usher at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Art will be remembered in a private celebration of his life with his family. Flowers politely declined. Please make donations to the Veteran's organization of your choice or Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport, NY 14094. Arrangements by BRUNNER FUNERAL HOME.