LANGENDORFER, Lyle E.

LANGENDORFER - Lyle E. Age 87, May 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee LeVardi); father of Terry, Susan, Sandra, David (Tina), Mary Elkins (Sonny); James and Robert (Diane); stepfather of Mark and Stacey (Rob); brother of Wayne (Linda) and the late Virginia, and Arlene Collins (Richard); grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of five. Donations in Lyle's memory can be made to Hospice Chautauqua County, 20 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750.