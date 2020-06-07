LANDSEADEL, Ellen (Canton)

LANDSEADEL - Ellen (nee Canton)

Unexpectedly on May 31, 2020, age 84 of Lancaster, NY, with her loving family at her side. Beloved wife of the late Frank W. Landseadel, DC; dearest mother of Frank (Susan) Landseadel, Kathleen (Daniel) Gauthier, Jean Nolan and the late Dr. David Landseadel; also survived by loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Leo and Lillian (nee Colvin) Canton; sister of Mary (late Veral Smedley and late Henry Schaper), late John Patrick and two infant sisters. Private graveside service was held in Holy Cross Cemetery. Ellen had a wonderful life, strong faith and many friends. She will be missed dearly by everyone. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 610 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598 or the Sisters of St. Francis, 4421 Lower River Rd., Stella Niagara, NY 14144. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.