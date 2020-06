LAMONICA, Anthony F. "Tony"

Of Buffalo, NY, May 27, 2020. Beloved father of Noelle Lamonica, Tony J. Lamonica and Heather (Martin) Kling; loving grandpa of Kody and Courtney Kling; brother of Peter (Vera), late Vincent and late Joseph Lamonica. Tony was loved and will be missed by many relatives and friends. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com