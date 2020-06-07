Deaths Death Notices
LAMA, Edith (Jacobson)
LAMA - Edith (nee Jacobson)
June 6, 2020, mother of Ross Lama of Lowell, MA and Mark (Susan) Lama of Newport Beach, CA; sister of the late Israel, David, Samuel, Harry and Aaron Jacobson and Eva Feldman; grandmother of Stephen and Oscar Lama. A private Graveside Service will be held at Workmen's Circle Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Na'Amat or Hadassah. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.
