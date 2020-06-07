LAING, David C., Jr.

LAING - David C., Jr. May 30, 2020, of DeLand, FL, formerly of Eden, NY. Husband of Rose; father of Bridie (Paul Krawczyk) Laing and Blythe Laing; brother of William (Jill) , Harry (Karen) Laing and the late Sue (Stevan) Light; son of the late David C. Laing and Julia Ellen (Hill) Laing-Myers; stepson of the late H. David Myers. David was a retired State Trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol and a Vietnam veteran. Services will be held at a later date. Interment is in Eden Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Eden Cemetery Association Inc., PO Box 27, Eden, NY 14057. Words of sympathy maybe made on Laingfuneralhome.com