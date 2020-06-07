Lackawanna expediting permits for outdoor restaurant seating areas

The City of Lackawanna is introducing an expedited permitting process to help retail and restaurant businesses resume operations with outdoor seating and operations space after being closed for three months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The temporary process will help businesses in Lackawanna quickly get the permits they need to expand outside and serve more customers. However, it will only be in effect through Sept. 1, and any such outdoor spaces installed by businesses under the temporary rules must be closed by Nov. 1 and taken down by Nov. 15, unless they obtain permanent approval through the normal site plan review process.

Businesses interested in seeking an expedited permit should submit an application and space plan to the city's code enforcement officer, for review by the city's fire, public works, public safety and development departments. The cost of a permit is $50.

For more information, call the Lackawanna Code Enforcement Office at 827-6421 or email the Development Department at development@lackny.com.