Kwarta, Casmiera A. "Carrie" (Ochmanski)

Kwarta - Casmiera A. "Carrie (nee Ochmanski)

June 2, 2020, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of Daniel (Judy) Kwarta, Jane M. (late Robert) Stoklosa, and Karen (David W.) Kwarta-Porter; loving grandmother of four grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Mrs. Kwarta was a member of the OLC Parish Rosary Society and East Clinton Business Association. Memorials in Carrie's name may be made to the Felician Sisters of North America Child Care and Poverty Programs (871 Mercer Rd., Beaver Falls, PA 15010). Services were private. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com