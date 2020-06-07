KRAUS, Anna May (Menders)

May 31, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of the late George L. Kraus; loving mother of George "Larry" (Judi) Kraus, Jo Ann (Brian) Holmes, Jeffery L. (Teri) Kraus, Kenneth W. (Kathy) Kraus, and Tricia I. (Jack) Morin; also survived by twelve grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Williamsville, NY, in the future. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com