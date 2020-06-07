KOZLOWSKI, Richard H. "Dick"

Age 85, of Friendship, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born September 26, 1934 in Cheektowaga, he was the son of Louis and Agatha Kozlowski. He is survived by his wife Judith V. (Gibson), whom he married on September 28, 1963 (56 years). Dick grew up in Sloan, New York. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force during the Korean War conflict and was a Disabled Korean Veteran. Upon discharge from the U.S. military, he was employed at Westinghouse Electric Company for 20 years and then joined the NYS Corrections Service where he then retired after 15 years of employment. Dick was a former member of the Crittenden Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for 10 years. He also served on local Town Councils in the towns of Alden and Wirt, as well as county EMS services. Dick and Judy moved from Crittenden to Friendship in 1997 where they built and operated the Country Folks Restaurant and Antiques, which they loved and enjoyed. He loved being a small farm owner and operator and had a true love for the outdoors and gardening. He was a wonderful craftsman, carpenter, and hobbyist where he and his wife spent countless hours together. In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by sons, Richard P. Kozlowski of Fredonia, NY, Robert E. (Darcie) Kozlowski of Attica, NY; daughters, Rebecca L. (Thomas) Kedzierski Jr. of Darien, NY Rachel A. (Thomas) Krisher of Friendship, NY; five grandchildren, Meagan, Christopher, Mikayla, Victoria and Thomas and three great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Rosemary and Callahan; sister, Betty Czworka of Sloan, NY; and many nieces and nephews. There will be no visitations. A celebration of remembrance will be held on September 26, 2020. Memorials may be made to either the Friendship United Methodist Church or Hospice Care of Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.treusdellfuneralhome.com