KLOS, Maryann T.

KLOS - Maryann T. Of Clarence, NY. June 3, 2020, at age 64, loving daughter of the late Henry and Mary Ann (Domagala); dearest sister of Henry (Louise) Klos, Sigmund (Kayla) Klos and Barbara Dolan; devoted aunt of Henry III, Elizabeth, Jacob, Eliza, Emma and Grace. For the safety of family and friends, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church for the immediate family. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Maryann was a longtime worker at the family business, LaCantina Pizza. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com