KING, Heath William

KING - Heath William Age 45, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on June 3, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Springville, New York he was the son of Donald and Mary King. Heath attended Springville Griffith Institution and graduated in 1993. He went on to continue his education at Niagara Community College obtaining a degree in Horticulture. Heath married his beloved wife Shaunna King on September 6, 2003. He was currently working for Coca-Cola in Albany as a Merchandiser. Heath enjoyed sports, especially watching the Buffalo Sabres and Kevin Harvick in Nascar. He also enjoyed woodworking and working on his home both inside and out. Above all, Heath cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his wife and children. In addition to his parents Donald and Mary King and his wife Shaunna King, Heath is survived by his children Hannah Olivia King and Ian Mitchell King. He is also survived by his brother Aaron King (Mary), mother and father-in-law Winifred and Robert Coyle; brother-in-law Robert Coyle (Rachel) as well as his nieces and nephews Daniel King, Jude King, Skyler Coyle, Robert Coyle and Samantha Rivera. Memorial services for Heath will be held at a later date. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com