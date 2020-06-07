KEPNER, Shirley (Snell)

KEPNER - Shirley (nee Snell)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest June 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late C. Ivor Kepner; devoted mother of Dale Marc (Maria), Steven (Jill) and David (Kimberly) Kepner; cherished grandmother of Laurel, Katie, Scott (April), Christopher (Nicole), Joseph (Natasha) Giardino, Karen, Kyle, Kristen, and Kassidy Kepner; great-grandmother of Cadence, Eden, Brielle, and Lillian Kepner; loving daughter of the late Morris and Phoebe Snell; also survived by nieces and nephews. Due to current social gathering limitations, services will be privately attended by family. Interment Hartland Central Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (southtowns chapel). share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com