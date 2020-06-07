KELLER, Loren A.

KELLER - Loren A. June 3, 2020 of Tonawanda, NY. Dear father of Kathleen (Bruce) Otto, James (Denise) Keller, Robert (Ellen) Keller and Barbara (Robert) Yendall; loving grandfather of Michelle, Jamie (Erin), Alyse, Jana (Joe), Brittany, Dominique, Brandon, Julianne and Jordan; great-grandfather of Ava, Bradyn, Nathan, Jacob and future twins; former husband of the late Jean (Kingston) Keller; brother of the late Donald (Fern) and Raymond (late Marty) Keller. Due to the current health restrictions, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Dr., Amherst, NY 14226 Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com