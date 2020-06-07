KAMINSKA, Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Ph. D. "Coach"

KAMINSKA - Rev. Dr. Clyde W. Ph.D. "Coach"

CFRE, died May 26, 2020 after 66 years in the Ministry. Born July 24, 1929 in Buffalo, NY to Charles "Cully" & Charlotte (Klein) Kaminska, both of whom pre-deceased him, as did his older brother Clayton. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Virderie (Binger), daughter Kathy Roberts of San Diego & son David of Kansas City MO, children of his first wife Barbara (Butler). He was laid to rest at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, Punta Gorda, FL.