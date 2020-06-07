KACKO, John

KACKO - John Of Orchard Park, NY. June 2, 2020. Husband of the late Hedi (Panter) Kacko; father of Melissa (Dan) Viapiano and the late John "Johnnie" Kacko; grandfather of Olivia (fiance Tyler) Viapiano, brother of the late Anthony Kacko and Margaret Turner. All services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown and Sons funeral Home, inc. Online condolences at febrownsons.com